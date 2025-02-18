Once home to a 2.6km figure-eight circuit, Courtney raced twice at the popular venue in 2006 and 2007.

On the first occasion, he claimed a podium finish with Stone Brother Racing.

The circuit was bulldozed after the 2007 event and is now home to nearly 20,000 people.

Streets where the circuit once sat include Peter Brock Dr, Lowndes Dr, Skaife St Francevic St, Holden Dr, Murphy St, and Courtney Loop.

On Tuesday, Courtney visited the streets named after him with his Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang.

“I spent my whole childhood out here at Oran Park – at the race track first of all, the karting track, then I went to Europe and came back for Supercars here,” said Courtney.

“I was at the last ever round here. I remember it was Mark Skaife’s last ever race.

“I spent so much time [here]. I obviously lived west of Sydney, and I knew this street was here, which is pretty cool. To come here, bring the Supercar, it’s pretty neat.”

Courtney hails from Penrith in Sydney’s west.

The 44-year-old will retire from full-time driving at the end of the 2025 season to further his real estate career.

Now based out of the Gold Coast, the 2010 champion said the reality of his retirement hasn’t quite sunk in.

“Everyone has been asking what it feels like. You’re sad but, to be honest, it hasn’t really kicked in at any point yet,” he said.

“I think once Sunday rolls around and we finish and I leave SMP, it’s going to be probably then register it’s my last ever time that I’ll be there as a full-time driver.

“There are going to be a lot of ‘lasts’ this year. I’m just focused on having a great time. It’s been an unbelievable journey.

“Every time I’ve enjoyed and had just a good time racing the results have been good, so we’ll focus on good times this year.”

Courtney joked that there might be some payback – dealt and received – at various points during his last year.

“I’ve got one year to square up all the dramas but also people to get back at me,” he laughed.

Courtney will be on track at Sydney Motorsport Park on Wednesday, February 19 for the official pre-season test before the Sydney 500 on February 21-23.