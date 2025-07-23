In May the high-profile executive signed on to return to the job he’d previously held from 2013-17.

While he wasted little time reintroducing himself to staff, stakeholders and media, pre-existing mid-year commitments in the UK meant his official start date was set for July 23.

Now that date has arrived, here are seven items that will be sitting at the top of a long to-do list.

Announce the TV deal

Warburton teased during his visit to the Perth Super440 that the new broadcast deal is effectively done and it’s widely thought an announcement has been awaiting his return.

There should be few surprises with the Fox Sports and Seven associations set to continue – and the free-to-air component remaining very much the poor cousin in terms of content.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

The big decisions will come on the talent front and could take time to work through, as the prospect of a shake-up looms amid a push to bring different and younger voices to the fore.

Secure 2026 expansion

Negotiations between Supercars and its teams over payments to allow a 14th event to be added to the calendar next year were also paused awaiting Warburton’s official start date.

Christchurch’s Ruapuna Raceway will join the calendar regardless, but whether an Aussie venue – likely Ipswich – loses out hangs on deal-maker Warburton working his magic.

There are other calendar kinks to iron out too following complaints that this year’s structure blew out costs by forcing teams to keep staff on the road longer.

Put Perth on pole

The legwork is already done for Perth to open the 2027 Supercars season with a street race at a rejuvenated Burswood Park.

But Warburton’s ability to navigate the largely political hurdles that accompany such a project will be key in delivering it in a smooth and timely manner.

It’s of huge importance to Supercars that it regains a marquee season-opener sooner rather than later, and a perfect Perth could well show the way for another street race in NSW…

Structure Supercars

Staff turnover is inevitable with any new CEO appointment, especially one renowned for implementing flat structures to avoid the kind of silos and internal roadblocks that can hinder progress.

Erstwhile leader Shane Howard is staying within the business through a new role with RACE, but there are no replacements confirmed for COO Tim Watsford or CFO Cam Price.

Warburton has committed to keeping the current twin office setup across Sydney and the Gold Coast, but what changes are in store within?

Set an Asia strategy

Declaration of a goal to achieve international expansion through setting up a separate Asian championship was the biggest of several headlines during Warburton’s visit to the Perth event.

That included a vow to deliver a detailed plan to teams in September around just how this concept will work. It’s fair to say that a sceptical audience awaits.

Sell the Finals

The platform for Supercars’ bold new Finals Series has already been set. It has the potential to bring a whole new level of interest to the sport, but also alienate rusted-on fans.

How it’s communicated to the public is therefore vital and it could prove deft timing that one of Supercars’ greatest-ever salesmen is walking back in ahead of its rollout.

Balance Toyota

This is arguably the agenda item that Warburton will have the least direct control over and yet is the most important of all.

Toyota’s arrival is the single biggest win for Supercars in decades, but botching the parity – either over- or under-shooting the incumbents – would also bring its biggest headache.

While the motorsport department oversees the parity challenge, smoothing the political machinations relating to the Supra’s arrival will be firmly in Warburton’s domain.

And a bonus eighth…

It may not be as time-critical as the items above, but increasing the profile of the drivers – and therefore creating a new generation of stars – is too important to leave off this list entirely.

Last time Warburton walked into the role the Supercars sky was already illuminated with stars like Lowndes, Whincup, Winterbottom, Tander, Courtney, an emerging McLaughlin and more.

Achieving mainstream cut-through with the current crop is crucial if Warburton is to deliver on his overall vision of making Supercars a genuine top three Australian sport.