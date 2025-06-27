BJR-016 was badly damaged in the Race 17 crash that sidelined it for the duration of the weekend at Hidden Valley Raceway.

For the next Repco Supercars Championship round at the Reid Park Street Circuit, the Kiwi will pilot BJR-015.

Evans used that chassis last season, which also underwent an extensive repair following his high-speed Adelaide 500 crash.

In the latest of BJR’s behind-the-scenes videos, team owner Brad Jones gave his assessment of the damage after returning to their Albury base from Darwin.

“The car, when it hit the wall, the impact was 25G, which is a very, very high amount,” said team owner Jones.

“Obviously, a lot of stuff is damaged. Just to have a quick look at some of this stuff, you can see the suspension arm and how bent that is.

“It’s broken the end off the shock absorber. All these bits here are badly damaged – even the headlight. The impact has been very high.

“I’ve never seen a wheel this badly damaged and bent out of shape. It’s crazy how much damage has been done to this.”

Jones said the car is “fifty-fifty” on whether it can be repaired after the crash twisted the chassis.

He labelled the front clip “junk” due to the damage and noted the bent steering, bent engine mount, and damage to the firewall.

“His car that we repaired from Adelaide, the boys are working on,” said Jones.

“This is going to be a very slow burn. This [chassis] is going to go back to being our spare car.

“We’ve already got a centre section that we’re building on the jig at the moment.”

The NTI Townsville 500 takes place on July 11-13.