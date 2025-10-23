Reid will partner Sam Fillmore in the October 31-November 2 event in an International Motorsport-prepared Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Individually, Reid and Fillmore have a wealth of experience in GT3 racing. However, it’ll be the first time they’ve raced together in the Australian series.

Reid’s name will be a familiar one for Australian racing fans.

Reid made sporadic Supercars appearances, making his debut at just 20 years old in 2003 alongside Alan Gurr in a Bathurst 1000 campaign that lasted just four laps.

It was nearly a decade before his next start, coming with Tekno Autosports alongside Michael Patrizi in another ill-fated Bathurst 1000 of just 19 laps.

In 2013, he contested the first three rounds of the season with Dick Johnson Racing before being replaced by Chaz Mostert.

Reid made his final Supercars start alongside Tony D’Alberto the same year, completing 149 of the 161-lap Bathurst 1000.

Reid was also prominent in Australia in Carrera Cup, finishing runner-up to Craig Baird in 2012 and 2013.

Before Supercars, Reid was made famous by leading New Zealand’s efforts in A1GP. He finished second to Nico Hulkenberg in the 2006/07 season and second again to Neel Jani in the 2007/08 season.

Reid, now 43 years old, has made a name for himself in New Zealand as one of the most successful drivers in the GT endurance racing scene with multiple titles.

“Sam and I can’t wait to get out to Hampton Downs and make our debut in GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS,” Reid said.

“I think we’ve got a big task ahead of us as there will be lots of changes to what we are used to racing in New Zealand, especially with the Pirelli tyres, but we are looking forward to the challenge against some strong competition and we’re ready to give it everything.

“Sam’s a great mate and we have so much fun together, both in and out of the car. The way he’s driving at the moment, I’m really keen to see how high we can put the car against the calibre of competition.

“I love the dedication and passion he puts into motorsport, and I really admire what he has been able to achieve, so it’’s really exciting I get to do this with him.”

Reid and Fillmore will enter the Pro-Am class, putting them among the contenders for outright victory.

“The goal for us is to definitely win a race, and although we are not in the car as much as the rest of the field overall we are very excited to have the GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS in town and the level of competition it brings with it,” said Reid.

“We obviously have a lot of confidence heading into the event based on previous form, but Sam and I couldn’t do what we have done without Aaron Harris and the whole IMS team, so it’s exciting that we will be doing this big challenge with them.”

International Motorsport has previous experience in GT World Challenge Australia, albeit in its previous guise as the Australian GT Championship.

The team raced in the Hampton Downs 101 and Highlands 101 events when the series last visited New Zealand.

“To join GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS made a lot of sense for us, as it’s been a culmination of a good year of results and a great cohesion between the two drivers and ourselves,” said Nick Williamson, International Motorsport owner.

“It was really nice to win rounds four and five, as well as the New Zealand title. That’s the third championship for Jonny and Sam as a pairing, and the team’s ninth overall, so we seem to have found a pretty good formula for success.

“We’ve also had two podiums at the Bathurst 12 Hour, so while racing with the Aussies isn’t completely unfamiliar territory, it’s always a great challenge and something we are used to.”

“Jonny is a masterclass driver. It was great to get a taste of that again in the North Island, going up against guys like Steve Brooks and Ryan Wood – those battles really build confidence.

“There aren’t many tracks on the planet that Sam Fillmore hasn’t raced on, and he brings a lot to the table, so I’m confident we can mix it with all the Ams.

“It’s a bit easier for us being at our home track – it’s still tough, but we’re going in with a really positive mindset. With that said, it’ll be a tall order to get a win, but once we get on top of the tyre, I back ourselves to be right in the fight.”