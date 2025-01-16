Just over a month remains until the February 21-23 event, which will be proceeded by a spectacular championship launch featuring Gen3 machinery driving across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Matt Stone Racing has become the first team to declare its plans, with Cam Hill’s #4 Supaglass Camaro set to be unveiled at the Canberra Festival of Speed on January 25.

Canberra native Hill demonstrated his MSR Camaro at the event last year and is looking forward to giving local fans an up-close look at his new colours this time around.

Featured Videos

“I’m really excited to get back to Canberra Festival of Speed with Matt Stone Racing and reveal our 2025 racing livery,” said Hill.

“Last year, we took our race car there for some street demonstrations, and the reaction from the crowd was amazing.

“This year, we’re giving everyone at the event the chance to be the first to see the look of our 2025 car, and to be able to do that in my hometown is an honour.

“In a short time, the event has grown in stature and is a great addition to Canberra’s events schedule. I’m looking forward to meeting plenty of motorsport and car lovers there.”

MSR will take a show car to the event for the livery launch.

“It is great to be involved with the Canberra Festival of Speed again, this year revealing the look of Cameron’s car,” said Stone.

“We were involved last year and it was a great experience for everyone. For us, it was a no-brainer to accept another invitation to come back.

“We some really cool liveries for Cam’s #4 car this year, but nothing beats the first reveal for the new year, and we can’t wait to take the covers off in front of his local fans.”

MSR will reveal a livery for Hill’s teammate Nick Percat at its team launch on February 11, which will also feature the squad’s Cameron Crick-driven wildcard.