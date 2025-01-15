As revealed by Speedcafe on Monday, the 27-year-old will drive the extra entry in Sydney as well as The Bend and Bathurst enduros, sharing with a to-be-confirmed co-driver.

Son of the late truck racing champion Rodney Crick, Cameron has amassed an extensive racing resume that includes recent Super2, V8 SuperUte and Production Car appearances.

He made his Supercars Championship debut as a co-driver with MSR in last year’s endurance races and is looking forward to spearheading his own entry.

The hard working and commercially savvy Crick will race in Sydney in Dormer HVAC Services colours, with a livery to be revealed at the team’s season launch on February 11.

MSR is also set to unveil liveries for its full-time entries of Nick Percat and Cam Hill at the launch function.

“This is an absolute dream come true for me, I’m very excited to have my first solo race in Supercars with MSR,” said Crick, who hails from Camden in Sydney’s south-west.

“Since doing the enduros with them team last year I have built a very strong relationship with all of the crew and they have welcomed me with open arms.

“I have already learnt a lot from Nick and Cam and I plan to take those learnings into my home race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Very grateful to have Dormer HVAC Services as the main sponsor investing into this program.”

MSR’s #35 wildcard program will be led by team principal Pete Vale.

The team had initially intended to run a wildcard effort for Crick last year before electing to focus on its full-time entries.

“This wildcard program has been years in the making,” said Stone.

“Having Cricky spearhead the program is great, he is a good ambassador for the team and fits in really well.

“It’s also great for him to further his driving career and get the opportunity to compete solo in the Supercars main game at Sydney.

“The Bend and Bathurst enduros are obviously a bit further away, so the plans for those will come together over the next few months.”

Triple Eight has also confirmed a three-round wildcard program for 2025, once again backed by Supercheap Auto.

Super2 champ Zach Bates will run a yet-to-be-announced sprint event before teaming with Craig Lowndes for the enduros.