Speedcafe understands Matt Stone Racing is set to run a third Chevrolet Camaro at the event for 27-year-old Cameron Crick.

The Super2 and SuperUtes driver was in the frame for a wildcard campaign with MSR in 2024 before the team elected to focus on its full-time entries for Nick Percat and Cam Hill.

Having instead co-driven in the 2024 endurance events with Hill, Crick is expected to run the Sydney sprint and the season’s enduros in the team’s wildcard this year.

The team flagged its reborn wildcard ambitions late last year when it took delivery of a brand new Gen3 chassis from Pace Innovations.

It’s now all-but-confirmed the three-car plan and Crick’s involvement in an invite to its season launch, set to take place on February 11.

Crick will drive #35 – a number most recently used by the team during the 2023 season – in what will be his maiden single-driver Supercars Championship round start.

It will also mark the first time a wildcard has appeared in the opening round of a Supercars season, set to take place on February 21-23.