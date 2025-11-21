The Frenchman has been competition director at the fledgling squad since the start of last year and also took a race engineer role at various stages.

Lacroix is one of the most celebrated technical minds in the history of the Supercars Championship, having moved to Australia when Triple Eight joined the category in 2003.

He acted as technical director during that team’s rise into a Supercars powerhouse, before doing the same at DJR Team Penske from 2017.

However, the introduction of the Gen3 ruleset in 2023 – with essentially control specification cars – has reduced the impact a talent like Lacroix can have on a Supercars outfit.

PremiAir has struggled to consistently trouble the front-runners despite the presence of Lacroix, who has mentored the team’s young engineers.

The team is undergoing major changes for 2026 that includes owner Peter Xiberras installing Triple Eight founder Roland Dane as team principal.

Lacroix’s plans beyond PremiAir are currently unclear, although an announcement from the team confirming his exit could come as soon as today.

Other changes at the squad include new drivers Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser, with the former making an early start to his tenure at Sandown following the sudden axing of Richie Stanaway.

Lacroix’s final event with PremiAir will be next weekend’s Adelaide Grand Final, which it enters sitting 10th in the teams’ championship.

The highlight of the team’s 2025 to date came at the Bathurst 1000, where James Golding and David Russell led across the line and were ultimately classified third after a time penalty.