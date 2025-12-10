But a visit to Mount Panorama wasn’t on the original plan for Hoonigan’s long-awaited ‘Aussie Shred’ video, released online overnight.

According to Hoonigan co-founder and Gymkhana film director Brian Scotto, the American company initially reached out to Supercars about filming at the Gold Coast 500.

“We’d been looking forward to shooting in Australia for over a decade,” Scotto told Fox Sports.

“We actually tried nine years ago, we weren’t able to make it happen, but we came back and got it done.

“Honestly, this all started as a small idea.

“Originally, we were thinking about shooting during the event in Gold Coast and made a few phone calls.”

With Gymkhana filming already planned for elsewhere in New South Wales during Bathurst 1000 race week, Supercars suggested linking up at the Mountain.

The film therefore features three NSW locations, starting in Broken Hill (complete with homage to Mad Max) before scenes at Bathurst and in Sydney.

A previous push to bring Gymkhana to Australia was shut down by authorities who believed such activity would encourage the public to breach anti-hoon laws.

There were no such hurdles on this occasion, paving the way for Pastrana to strut his stuff aboard a highly modified Subaru Brat (or Brumby in Australia) on various closed roads.

Scotto, though, said filming alongside Supercars at Mount Panorama was the highlight and a different experience to regular Gymkhana shoots.

“I’ve made 17 or so of these films in different variations, and Bathurst feels very special. It feels like something we’ve never done before,” he said.

“Most of the other tricks are, can we do this bigger? Can we go deeper, get closer, go faster, a bigger jump, make this crazier?

“Working with Supercar is something that feels unreal.

“I actually saw a few comments on some of the stuff that leaked, and people were calling it AI because they didn’t actually believe anyone would be crazy enough to let this happen.”

The Mount Panorama filming occurred on the Wednesday of the Bathurst 1000, giving campers already set up for race week a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

Action was shot in four scenes across McPhillamy Park, the Esses, Conrod Straight and The Chase, with small groups of Gen3 Supercars required at dedicated points through the day.

Various delays – said to have included a brush with the wall at The Dipper and a mechanical issue with the Subaru – meant the filming took longer than expected.

Scotto said he was highly impressed by the co-operation from teams and drivers, who had been made aware of the benefits to Supercars of the exposure the final video would bring.

The video is nearing a million views on YouTube at the time of writing, less than 12 hours after it was released.

“I’ve worked in WRC, around NASCAR, Formula 1, all these different things, I’ve never seen drivers more willing to wad their car up the day before one of the biggest races,” said Scotto.

“I so appreciate that energy because it’s the fun side of motorsports. Everyone there had a big weekend ahead of them, but they gave it their all, they put it on the line.

“Everyone was excited about it, no one cared about the amount of takes we had to do.”

The final cut includes a spectacular entry to the circuit from the McPhillamy Park campground in front of a group of cars led by Nick Percat.

Pastrana later tackles a ‘roll race’ alongside Will Brown on Conrod Straight before eventually exiting the track via an access road underneath the Rydges hotel at The Chase.

As well as Supercars stars, Aussies to make cameos in the film include former Subaru World Rally Championship star Chris Atkinson and Dakar Rally winner Toby Price.