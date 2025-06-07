It was a strategy-heavy 50-lap contest that was ultimately decided by attrition and pit stop timing.

Feeney, who started third, was among the first of the front-runners to make his compulsory pit stop and undercut his rivals, including Brown who he had to stave off immediately after the pit stop sequence.

“I felt like for five laps I was just screaming ‘pit, make me pit, I’m sure I can undercut him’. It worked out great,” said Feeney.

“I was a bit nervous when Will went in the lap before me.

“Obviously we battled for a bit and then we were sort of cruising around, and then it was like ‘OK, you lads go for it ‘til the end.

“It was really fun to be pushing hard there at the end of the race.”

Brown and Mostert both made big gains from eighth and 11th on the grid.

The #87 Camaro pilot lamented the immediate aftermath of the pit stop sequence in which he couldn’t pass the #88 sister car.

“He got out of the pits in front of us,” he said. “It was a good little battle at the start but I knew we had a very similar car, with him having the lead and a bit fresher tyres, he was going to be fast.

“After that it was just managing it to Chaz. I knew I wasn’t going to get Broc and I could see Chaz’s headlights coming and I thought, ‘yep, just driving it straight’.”

At the start, Waters got the best jump from the front row and the holeshot into Turn 1. Wood’s characteristically bad starts came back to haunt him as he dropped to third, which gave Payne a free kick and second place.

There was drama just seconds into the race when Andre Heimgartner and Aaron Cameron interlocked wheels. The #8 Camaro got spat out into the gravel and fell to last while the #3 Mustang carried on unabated.

At the end of Lap 1, it was Waters who led Payne, Wood, Feeney, Thomas Randle, Brodie Kostecki, Brown, Kai Allen, Nick Percat, and Will Davison. Mostert made moves early, rising from 11th to seventh by Lap 11.

On Lap 12, Wood stuck his nose on the inside of Payne out of Turn 6, which set himself up for a pass at Turn 7 to retake second place. Wood left Payne in his wake, who soon had Feeney for company. At the same time, Mostert put a pass on Randle.

The decisive move for Wood came on Lap 19 when he slipped up the inside out of Turn 6 and passed Waters into Turn 7. However, the #6 Mustang criss-crossed the #2 Mustang and retook the lead into Turn 1.

They continued to trade blows. Wood’s next move came to Waters’ inside at Turn 6. On that occasion, the Kiwi sealed the deal.

Their battle dragged Payne, Feeney, and Brown back into the fight for the lead in the space of two laps and proved decisive for the pit stops that followed.

WOODY MAKES IT STICK! The Race 14 Winner goes to the top here in Race 15, and look at the train of cars behind him 👀#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/g8AXmlNCTE — Supercars (@supercars) June 7, 2025

Wood’s hopes of winning were dashed on Lap 23 when he suffered a suspension failure in the left rear corner of his #2 Mustang and bowled off the road at Turn 6. Wood returned to the pits where he lay idle while his team fixed the car.

At the end of Lap 23, Brown pitted from fourth for four tyres leaving Waters, Payne and Feeney to fight over the lead. Feeney responded one lap later, also taking four tyres.

Feeney returned right in front of Brown who harried the back of the #88. Try as he might Brown couldn’t find a way by.

Mostert made his stop on Lap 24, returning to the road behind Feeney and Brown. At the front, Waters and Payne ran long. Payne pitted with 25 laps to go and split Brown and Mostert but was quickly usurped by the #25 Mustang.

With 24 laps to go, Waters made his pit stop, taking four tyres. The undercut proved to be the difference, coming out behind the Red Bull racers.

Despite being on slightly older tyres, Mostert cleared Waters with 22 laps to go and set about hunting down Mostert.

With 21 laps to go, Jaxon Evans’s right rear wheel came loose. That threatened to bring out the Safety Car but was able to park safely off the road.

Feeney and Brown controlled proceedings at the head of the field with Mostert a second-and-a-half back followed by Waters and Payne.

Like Wood earlier, Erebus Motorsport’s Cooper Murray suffered a seemingly identical failure when the left rear wheel began to wobble and duly pulled into the pits.

The final few laps of the race saw Brown fend off Mostert. Feeney was able to steer clear and came home 1.5s clear. Waters and Payne completed the top five.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Perth Super440 Race 15