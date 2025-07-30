Brewczynski, 23, joined Super2 racer Nash Morris and Trans Am star Nathan Herne in sampling Richie Stanaway’s Gen3 Camaro.

While Morris and Herne were touted by the team as contending for a co-drive alongside Stanaway this year, Brewczynski’s appearance was more of a cameo.

Receiving the call-up from team boss Peter Xiberras following a trio of race wins at the Perth round in June, the 23-year-old jumped at the chance to sample a Supercar.

“It was a very patient day, I was stuck in right at the very end, but it was a great opportunity for me to learn from all the other drivers,” Brewczynski told Speedcafe.

“It’s fast. The cars are quirky with the [locked] rear diff and stuff like that, they’re a little bit different. There’s a lot of time to be made in the braking.

“I slowly just chipped away at it, tried to improve that braking zone as I went and for me, it’s something I’ve still got to work on a little bit, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Brewczynski graduated from karts to cars via Aussie Racing Cars in 2022 and is now in his third season of SuperUte competition.

While excited to drive the Supercar, Brewczynski said it was the garage – rather than the track – that provided the day’s biggest ‘pinch yourself’ moment.

“It was such a surreal moment. I remember just sitting there, looking at a data screen, I had Ludo [Lacroix] next to me, Roland [Dane] on one side and Pete there as well,” he said.

“I can’t express the experience enough. It was something I dreamed of for a long time, everyone was so welcoming in the team. Before the day not many knew who I was.

“To roll in and learn from all them was such a cool experience. I can’t thank them enough and looking forward to hopefully working [with them] in the future.”

PremiAir is expected to confirm Morris as Stanaway’s co-driver for the Endurance Cup events later today.