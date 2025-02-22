Cam Waters took a stunning victory over Triple Eight duo Broc Feeney and Will Brown after multiple late-race incidents between the drivers.

Waters turned leader Feeney around with four laps to go and then held up Brown while the Ford driver moved to redress positions with Feeney.

Race control appeared to clear those incidents in-race, before Waters bumped Feeney at the final corner and then out-dragged him to the chequered flag.

“There was an incident at the last corner that probably needs to be looked at,” Jamie Whincup told Speedcafe following the chequered flag.

“We’re not being sore losers asking them to look at it. That’s all we’re doing.”

Whincup affirmed that the team believes the earlier tangles were cleared, but wants clarity regardless.

“We’re just going to confirm if they investigated both, the incident at Turn 4, and the redress scenario and the holding up of Car #1,” he added.

“We’re going to make sure that’s both been covered off and addressed in the race.

“If it has, then it’ll just be ‘please have a look at the last corner for us’, come up with the decision and we move on.

“If we don’t say ‘have a look at something’ then we’re not doing our job.”

Teams cannot protest a decision made by stewards in-race, but they can request an investigation into an incident that has not been addressed.

They must do so in writing within 30 minutes of the conclusion of the session.