Waters came out on top in a wild late-race battle with Triple Eight duo Broc Feeney and Will Brown.

The Monster Mustang driver out-dragged Feeney to the line by 0.03s after contact at the final corner.

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup told Speedcafe immediately post-race that it would request clarity from officials.

Its team manager Mark Dutton subsequently confirmed he has spoken with officials and there will be no change to the results.

A stewards report is yet to be issued by Motorsport Australia.