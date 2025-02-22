Waters came out on top in a wild late-race battle with Triple Eight duo Broc Feeney and Will Brown.
The Monster Mustang driver out-dragged Feeney to the line by 0.03s after contact at the final corner.
Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup told Speedcafe immediately post-race that it would request clarity from officials.
Its team manager Mark Dutton subsequently confirmed he has spoken with officials and there will be no change to the results.
A stewards report is yet to be issued by Motorsport Australia.