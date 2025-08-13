The incoming General Motors homologation squad will next year effectively take over the Lowndes-led, Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard program, which has been run by Triple Eight since 2021.

The concept has always been to blend youth and experience, with Broc Feeney initially partnering Russell Ingall, before Declan Fraser, Zane Goddard, Cooper Murray and now Zach Bates teamed with Lowndes.

The plan is for that concept to continue into the Team 18 era, with the outfit already sitting on a shortlist of drivers that it will submit to Supercheap Auto.

“That is the model that [Supercheap Auto has] asked to go down and we’ll submit our short list, which we have already, and we’ll make a decision pretty quick,” Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt told Speedcafe.

“When will we announce it? I’m not sure, but that’s the plan.”

One option could be Carrera Cup star Harri Jones, who will make his Supercars debut at the long-distance races this year with Team 18 alongside Anton De Pasquale.

At 26 years of age Jones isn’t as young as others who have come through the program, however he is well-regarded at Team 18 and is even thought to be in contention for a full-time ride if the squad doesn’t pick up the option on David Reynolds for 2026.

Schwerkolt wouldn’t be drawn on who is and isn’t on his list, but outlined the importance of it being the right fit for the backer of the car, Supercheap Auto.

“I can’t reveal anything, but there’s an option list,” he said. “It’s got to suit [Supercheap Auto’s] profile, it’s got to suit what they can build, so we’ll just work through it with them.

“It’s great for Team 18 to be able to get someone young through. They’ve got a seat for at least three races, plus ride days and test days and the other stuff that comes with this wildcard program.

“And having Craig as a mentor, it’s a pretty big thing. It’s pretty special.”

While not part of the official announcement, Schwerkolt reiterated that the plan is to continue the three-round format that’s been used in recent years.

That means whoever is chosen to partner Lowndes will get a solo round in the lead-up to the enduros, and then the two-long distance races.

“It will be one solo and two enduros, and we’re thinking and tipping [the solo round] will be Queensland Raceway,” added Schwerkolt.