Supercheap has opted to remain committed to Lowndes amid his ongoing alliance to General Motors, despite Triple Eight’s impending defection to Ford.

That will see the entire program move to newly-minted GM homologation squad Team 18 for at least the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Team 18 will field a third Camaro for Lowndes and a co-driver for what is expected to be the now traditional format of a solo round (for the co-driver) and the two enduros for the pair.

For Lowndes, 51, this deal will see him race a Supercar for a team other than Triple Eight for the first time since 2004.

“The Supercheap Auto Wildcard program has grown from strength to strength during my time at Triple Eight,” said the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner.

“The young kids now look to it as a strong pathway to a future in the sport. We have seen that with previous years and teammates. To be continuing the program for the next two years with Team 18 and GM is a great thing.

“Joining Team 18 was the right move for me being the new homologation team and my strong relationship with GM. It’s going to be a big change – joining a new team after so many years, but there are a lot of familiar faces in there.

“Supercheap Auto have very much shown their commitment to the program and moving forward. So I am excited to continue to work alongside them, GM and now Team 18 to help continue and develop young drivers in their path in motorsport.”

Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt reflected on his squad’s rise from ultimate privateer to factory GM outfit in a little over a decade.

“To go from starting as a single-car customer entry in 2013, to building a team from the ground up, to now running a wildcard for one of the most legendary names in Supercars, it’s a proud moment for every person in our organisation,” said Schwerkolt.

“We’ll be throwing everything at this program to ensure it’s competitive from day one. The standard set by Triple Eight with this wildcard over the past few years has been exceptional, and we’re committed to carrying that legacy forward.

“What makes this program so special is not just having Craig behind the wheel, but the opportunity it creates to develop the next generation of Supercars stars.

“We’ve seen the wildcard pathway bring names like Broc Feeney and Cooper Murray into the spotlight, and we’re excited to play a part in unearthing the sport’s future talent.

“Our next step is to identify a rising star to pair with Craig, assemble the right crew, and build a program that can challenge at Bathurst and The Bend.

“As for the race number? That’s still up for discussion, but we’ve got a few iconic and creative options in the mix.

“Supercheap Auto are leaders in community engagement and hosting incredible fan events. We’re proud to partner with them to bring fans closer to the action.”

“Huge thanks to Chevrolet Racing and Supercheap Auto for backing this program and selecting Team 18 to host it moving forwards. We’re excited to take fans on the journey with us as this program comes to life.”

Retaining both Lowndes and the Supercheap backing is a significant win for GM as it looks to reshape its Supercars future in the post-Triple Eight era.

“Chevrolet Racing is proud of our ongoing involvement in what is now widely considered the benchmark program for young driver development in Supercars,” said Chevrolet Racing general manager Chris Payne.

“This is a testament to the legacy of the program built over the last five years by Triple Eight and Supercheap Auto, which is widely considered a first class example in Australian motorsport for the recognition and development of future talent.

“As a long term ambassador for GM and Chevrolet Racing, it’s fantastic to have Craig Lowndes continue to lead the program into this new era.

“The selection of Team 18 to run the wildcard further reinforces their appointment as GM’s homologation partner, and we look forward to continuing this journey with them and Supercheap Auto.”

The Supercheap Auto wildcard program started in 2021, initially with Feeney partnering Russell Ingall in a third Triple Eight car.

Since then Declan Fraser, Zane Goddard and Cooper Murray have had their shot in the limelight, while Zach Bates made an at-times sensational debut at Queensland Raceway last weekend.

“We’re incredibly proud of the Supercheap Auto wildcard program, which continues to provide a platform for emerging talent to compete against the very best in Supercars,” said Andre Korte, Supercheap Auto’s General Manager – Marketing & E-Commerce.

“As we head into our sixth year, 2026 marks an exciting new chapter as we partner with Team 18. Led once again by Supercars legend Craig Lowndes, we’re thrilled to continue this program and can’t wait to hit the track during the 2026 enduro season.”