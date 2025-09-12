Craig Lowndes was pinged for speeding entering the pit lane during Practice 1 of the AirTouch 500 at The Bend.

The #888 Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro was stung for going 14 km/h over the prescribed speed limit of 40 km/h.

“The recorded speed of 54 kph is confirmed by the Pit Lane Speed Report,” the steward’s report read.

“The Competitor is reminded that Decisions and Penalties that may be subject to Appeal are

set out in B7.7.2 and the Rights to and process for an Appeal are set out in B5.”

For the incident, Lowndes was fined $500.

It was the second incident in a wild start to the weekend for the seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner, who went for a tour of the outfield in the opening minutes of the 30-minute practice.

Lowndes and Bates ended a rain-hit Practice 1 in last, 3.4499s off the pace on a 1:53.5116s.

Practice 2 at the AirTouch 500 at The Bend gets underway at 1:30pm ACST with coverage live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.