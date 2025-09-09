Tommy steps into the #111 SCT Logistics Ford Mustang while Jack focuses on his Supercars Enduro Cup duties alongside Jaxon Evans at Brad Jones Racing.

Jack is returning to Supercars as a co-driver having previously steered the SCT BJR entry full-time from 2020-23.

He sat out last season entirely and has been racing Trans Am in preparation for enduro duties, currently sitting 13th in the standings.

Tommy recently ended the 2025 Indy NXT season 15th in points having switched to the IndyCar feeder class following two years in FIA Formula 2.

A 25-strong Trans Am field has been posted for The Bend, headlined by the debut of Alice Buckley.

Todd Hazelwood and James Moffat are both on double duties across Trans Am and Supercars, co-driving in the AirTouch 500 for Dick Johnson Racing and Tickford Racing respectively.

Jordan Cox is also contesting two classes – racing in both Trans Am and the TCR World Tour rounds with Garry Rogers Motorsport.