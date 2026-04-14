Murphy was named to race a Honda Accord in the John Fairhall Historic Touring Cars and will also race in the Summerset GT New Zealand Championship.

In the latter, he will share an Audi R8 with Grant Aitken.

It marks a return to the GT4 saddle for Murphy, who raced with Aitken at Hampton Downs in the GT4 Australia season finale.

Aitken is a New Zealand motorsport stalwart, having raced for more than 50 years in circuit racing and rally.

He was also one of the founding members of Highlands Motorsport Park and was the architect of the famous Race to the Sky – New Zealand’s own Pike Peak-style hillclimb.

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Murphy is one of four GT4 entries at the Christchurch Super440.

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Allan Sargeant and William Exton will share a Toyota Supra, as will Glen Chappel and Lachlan Evennett. Matt Day will race solo in a Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Evenett joins the Christchurch Super440 undercard off the back of a successful GT4 European Series debut.

Evenett took second place in the first race of the weekend at Paul Ricard as part of the GT World Challenge Europe support card.

The entry list for the GT New Zealand Championship season finale has reached 12 cars.

A total of seven 992-spec Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars have been entered, headlined by Tony Quinn.

Rick Armstrong will look to seal his third title. He holds a more than 100-point lead over Nigel Cromie.

Other Porsche entries include veteran Sam Fillmore, Paul Kelly, Regan Scoullar, and Steve Brooks. Grant Silvester is the sole IRC GT entry.

Entry list: Summerset GT New Zealand Championship, Ruapuna