Hill parked his car on the approach to the final corner before being dragged back into the pit lane.

His engineer radioed to the driver that they lost RPM signal. Hill replied, “Yeah mate, she just conked out. Just no fire.”

The team has battled with an electrical issue and is planning to change the engine loom between practice and qualifying.

“Cam Hill is still sitting in the garage at Brad Jones Racing, not going anywhere,” reported Molly Taylor on the Supercars broadcast.

“They think it’s related to this engine loom change but that car has had a bug all season as well.

Advertisements

“At the moment, the plan is just to swap the engine loom out, put the other one they took out back in.

Click here to see what it takes to build the Gold Coast street circuit

“It’s going to be a tall order to get that done by the end of this session but they’re going to try their hardest in any case. They need to get this car running soon because they’ve got a bit day ahead of us.”

Curiously, when the red flag flew, both Triple Eight Race Engineering cars were last to enter the pit lane.

There were some suggestions that Broc Feeney and Will Brown failed to enter the pits and completed an additional lap.

Several cars made their way into the pit lane before Feeney and Brown passed the start-finish line, reportedly missing the call to pit.

Practice resumed with no time lost in the session.

More details to come.