The 22-year-old Kiwi was the star of the two-week swing across Taupo and Christchurch, set to win the Jason Richards Trophy before his Toyota stopped seven laps from the finish.

Wood ticked off Toyota’s first Supercars pole and race win at Taupo, finishing on the podium in both races at the venue before another two rostrum visits in Christchurch.

The run of results cemented the new Supra’s place as a genuine contender and Wood as a national hero.

“The crowd and everyone in New Zealand’s helped make this two weeks enjoyable and pushed me to a level I never knew existed inside me,” Wood told Speedcafe post-race.

“It’s a real credit to New Zealand and the fan group and the amount of support I’ve had is truly humbling.

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“I’ll never forget these two weeks… I can always remember that.”

There was no hiding the heartbreak, though, as one of the sport’s biggest prizes slipped from his grasp.

Walkinshaw TWG has so far only indicated the issue was engine-related.

“[There was] no warning on the dash and then it started fluttering and I was like, ‘surely not’,” he recounted.

“Then I came out of last corner and just lost all power. Absolutely gut-wrenching.”

Wood spent the following 15 minutes stranded on the inside of the circuit while the closing laps unfolded, before eventually making it back to the paddock.

“It’s one of those things you’ll just never get back,” he said.

“Not a lot of words can describe that sort of moment and but I’m super proud of my team.

“Sometimes you go two steps forward and it feels like we go one step back.”

Wood was placed seventh at the time of the failure.

Although that was more than enough to secure the JR Trophy, it was the Kiwi’s least competitive showing of the six-race NZ swing.

“I ran an average race on my behalf and just got stuck into a few different things that I shouldn’t have got myself into,” Wood admitted.

“I can be better in those moments too. So all in all, a lot to learn, [but] it’s not all doom and gloom and we can try and be better.”