A variety of opportunities are available to Supercars fans to meet their favourite driver around various parts of the city.

The central business district will be a particular focal point for teams and drivers in the days leading up to the ITM Christchurch Super440.

In this story, you can find every opportunity to meet your favourite driver – team by team.

There are no public meet and greets outside of the Supercars Fanfare for drivers from Dick Johnson Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Tickford Racing.

All events listed below are free to attend.

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Most meet-and-greet sessions organised by teams will last 30 minutes to an hour.

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This story will be updated. Triple Eight Race Engineering, Matt Stone Racing, and the Blanchard Racing Team have not confirmed details at the time of publication.

Supercars Fanfare

If you can’t get to an individual meet and greet, the Supercars Fanfare will bring all 24 drivers into the heart of Christchurch for a three-hour party.

The event will begin on Thursday, April 16 at 3:00pm NZST with drivers to arrive via waka – a traditional Maori vessel.

An all-in signing session is scheduled to start at 5:00pm NZST with the event to conclude at 6:00pm NZST.

A variety of race cars and official Supercars course cars will be present. There will also be giveaways.

WHERE: Te Pae Convention Centre, Christchurch City

WHEN: Thursday, April 16

FROM: 3:00pm

Christchurch Super440 at-track signing session

WHO: Every Supercars driver

WHERE: Merchandise Alley at Ruapuna

WHEN: Saturday, April 18

FROM: 8:35am

Grove Racing

WHO: Matt Payne & Kai Allen

WHERE: Supercheap Auto Riccarton

WHEN: Thursday, April 16

FROM: 9:00am

WHERE: Repco Hornby

WHEN: Thursday, April 16

FROM: 10:15am

Walkinshaw TWG Racing

WHO: Ryan Wood & Chaz Mostert

WHERE: Miles Toyota

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15

FROM: 6:00pm

WHERE: Supercheap Auto Riccarton

WHEN: Thursday, April 16

FROM: 9:00am

Team 18

WHO: Anton De Pasquale & David Reynolds

WHERE: Pascoes The Jewellers Riccarton

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15

FROM: 12:00pm

WHO: Anton De Pasquale

WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse Shirley

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15

FROM: 4:30pm

PremiAir Racing

WHO: Declan Fraser & Jayden Ojeda

WHERE: NAPA Sydenham

WHEN: Wednesday, April 16

FROM: 6:15pm

Brad Jones Racing

WHO: Andre Heimgartner

WHERE: R&J Batteries Christchurch, Wigram

WHEN: Thursday, April 16

FROM: 10:00am