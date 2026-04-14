A variety of opportunities are available to Supercars fans to meet their favourite driver around various parts of the city.
The central business district will be a particular focal point for teams and drivers in the days leading up to the ITM Christchurch Super440.
In this story, you can find every opportunity to meet your favourite driver – team by team.
There are no public meet and greets outside of the Supercars Fanfare for drivers from Dick Johnson Racing, Erebus Motorsport, and Tickford Racing.
All events listed below are free to attend.
Most meet-and-greet sessions organised by teams will last 30 minutes to an hour.
This story will be updated. Triple Eight Race Engineering, Matt Stone Racing, and the Blanchard Racing Team have not confirmed details at the time of publication.
Supercars Fanfare
If you can’t get to an individual meet and greet, the Supercars Fanfare will bring all 24 drivers into the heart of Christchurch for a three-hour party.
The event will begin on Thursday, April 16 at 3:00pm NZST with drivers to arrive via waka – a traditional Maori vessel.
An all-in signing session is scheduled to start at 5:00pm NZST with the event to conclude at 6:00pm NZST.
A variety of race cars and official Supercars course cars will be present. There will also be giveaways.
WHERE: Te Pae Convention Centre, Christchurch City
WHEN: Thursday, April 16
FROM: 3:00pm
Christchurch Super440 at-track signing session
WHO: Every Supercars driver
WHERE: Merchandise Alley at Ruapuna
WHEN: Saturday, April 18
FROM: 8:35am
Grove Racing
WHO: Matt Payne & Kai Allen
WHERE: Supercheap Auto Riccarton
WHEN: Thursday, April 16
FROM: 9:00am
WHERE: Repco Hornby
WHEN: Thursday, April 16
FROM: 10:15am
Walkinshaw TWG Racing
WHO: Ryan Wood & Chaz Mostert
WHERE: Miles Toyota
WHEN: Wednesday, April 15
FROM: 6:00pm
WHERE: Supercheap Auto Riccarton
WHEN: Thursday, April 16
FROM: 9:00am
Team 18
WHO: Anton De Pasquale & David Reynolds
WHERE: Pascoes The Jewellers Riccarton
WHEN: Wednesday, April 15
FROM: 12:00pm
WHO: Anton De Pasquale
WHERE: Bunnings Warehouse Shirley
WHEN: Wednesday, April 15
FROM: 4:30pm
PremiAir Racing
WHO: Declan Fraser & Jayden Ojeda
WHERE: NAPA Sydenham
WHEN: Wednesday, April 16
FROM: 6:15pm
Brad Jones Racing
WHO: Andre Heimgartner
WHERE: R&J Batteries Christchurch, Wigram
WHEN: Thursday, April 16
FROM: 10:00am
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