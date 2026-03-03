Lowndes and the wildcard program have made the shift from Triple Eight to Team 18 this season following the legend’s decision to stay loyal to General Motors.

The contract between the parties was announced last August as a two-year deal, with no detail around subsequent planning.

Speaking at the weekend’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival, Lowndes hinted at a three-year timeline that may include a transition away from driving.

“I’ll be around for this year and next year as a driver and then see what year three looks like. That’s the program at the moment,” he said.

“Whether year three I’m in the driver’s seat or I’m actually then helping drive the team with two young drivers, I don’t know.

Advertisements

“But for the next two years I’ll be helping out that next generation, and I’ve really enjoyed that program.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“I’m pretty cruisey, I can come into Bathurst and the ‘500, they do the heavy lifting, as long as I’m the anchor man that doesn’t screw up, I’m OK.”

Lowndes will be 53 years old by the time the 2027 Bathurst 1000 rolls around and almost a decade on from the end of his full-time driving career.

It’ll take him to 34 Great Race starts, one shy of all-time record holder Jim Richards, having equalled his late mentor Peter Brock for second in 2025.

Team 18 boss Charlie Schwerkolt told Speedcafe following last year’s announcement that the contract with Lowndes contains an option to become an ambassador in 2028.

“We’re not saying that [it’s definitely the timeline], but it’s an option to do that,” Schwerkolt said.

“Maybe he wins Bathurst in ’27 and goes ‘I want to do one more year’. It’s to be decided.

“Our deal is two years with an option. That’s what we’ve got.”

Seven-time Great Race winner Lowndes has fronted the Supercheap wildcard program since 2022.

He’ll be joined in the entry this year by Porsche graduate Bayley Hall, who is combining the wildcard with an Eggleston Motorsport Super2 program.

Three of Lowndes’ previous wildcard partners – Declan Fraser, Cooper Murray and Zach Bates – are currently full-time Supercars drivers.

“It’s been a great program for me, I’ve really enjoyed it,” Lowndes added.

“Obviously stepping out of a main drive in 2018, people asked me, could I, should I have carried on? Maybe yes, maybe no.

“But I learned a lot from Peter Brock, who was my mentor. He was always very willing and open in giving advice and I’ve sort of gone full circle.

“It’s just great to give an opportunity. I was very lucky and fortunate that HRT gave me my opportunity with Peter.

“To get that opportunity is hard, but when you’ve got that door open you’ve got to grab it with both hands.

“I’m really excited to see Declan Fraser now back into the main game and Zach Bates this year going on, using that program to step up and continue on.”

The Supercheap wildcard debuted in 2021 with veteran Russell Ingall and young gun Broc Feeney, who moved into a main Triple Eight drive the following year.