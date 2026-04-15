That’s the word from Supercars chairman Barclay Nettlefold, who is now also the acting CEO following the sudden departure of James Warburton.

Warburton led a polarising rejuvenation of the television product, ousting Crompton and Skaife from their long-time roles.

The pair were offered cameo appearances focused around the endurance events, which both declined.

Crompton’s treatment is believed to have been a factor in tension within Supercars that resulted in Warburton’s sudden departure this month.

Nettlefold confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that he’s open to having Crompton and Skaife return to the broadcasts in a cameo capacity.

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“They have been great for our sport. There is a lot of support behind those two as Hall of Fame champions in our sport,” Nettlefold said.

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“The whole intention of change was not just to remove them, it was to actually re-shape the look and feel of our motorsport commentary team and I think it got lost in the process.

“Certainly we would love to see one of the guys back helping us through the enduros, say, where we are undermanned because James Courtney is driving still, Mark Winterbottom is driving still, Craig Lowndes is driving still in the enduros.

“We have got opportunity, we have got space, we have got a need to have the expertise of the guys, but again that is not something that we have discussed yet, but it is an area the broadcast team knows is a void.”

Nettlefold made clear any return would not be on a full-time basis, with the championship committed to its new line-up.

Chad Neylon, Richard Craill and Matt Naulty are sharing the lead role, each given two-event trials during the first stanza of the season alongside expert Garth Tander.

Craill has received widespread praise following his debut appearance at Taupo and will again be on duty at Ruapuna this weekend.

Crompton has meanwhile increased his ties with Toyota, taking on an official motorsport advisor role, while Skaife has appeared as an analyst on Fox Sport’s MotorRacing 360.

Fans are invited to attend the filming of this week’s program at Friendship Corner in Christchurch, with Jess Yates to be joined by Tander and Kiwi legend Greg Murphy.