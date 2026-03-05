The PremiAir Racing driver, who had been fastest in Practice 1, was 14th in the order when he lost control of his #31 Chevrolet Camaro at Turn 5.

The left rear of the car grabbed the Tecpro barrier though the front left corner hit exposed concrete.

The Sydneysider extricated himself from the car before giving a thumbs-up.

At the time of the stoppage, Aaron Cameron in the #3 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang led the way.

Ford occupied 10 of the top 11 positions, with Zach Bates the best of the Chevrolet drivers in second in the #10 Matt Stone Racing entry.

Advertisements

The session was ultimately declared with four and a half minutes left on the clock.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

Qualifying at the Melbourne SuperSprint to decide the grid for Race 1 gets underway at 2:20pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Practice 2