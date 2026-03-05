The PremiAir Racing driver, who had been fastest in Practice 1, was 14th in the order when he lost control of his #31 Chevrolet Camaro at Turn 5.
The left rear of the car grabbed the Tecpro barrier though the front left corner hit exposed concrete.
The Sydneysider extricated himself from the car before giving a thumbs-up.
At the time of the stoppage, Aaron Cameron in the #3 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang led the way.
Ford occupied 10 of the top 11 positions, with Zach Bates the best of the Chevrolet drivers in second in the #10 Matt Stone Racing entry.
The session was ultimately declared with four and a half minutes left on the clock.
Qualifying at the Melbourne SuperSprint to decide the grid for Race 1 gets underway at 2:20pm AEDT.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:47.8110
|2
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:48.1773
|0.3663
|0.3663
|3
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:48.2437
|0.4327
|0.0664
|4
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:48.4668
|0.6558
|0.2231
|5
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:48.4740
|0.6630
|0.0072
|6
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:48.5107
|0.6997
|0.0367
|7
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:48.6022
|0.7912
|0.0915
|8
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:48.6981
|0.8871
|0.0959
|9
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:48.7038
|0.8928
|0.0057
|10
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:48.7593
|0.9483
|0.0555
|11
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:48.7652
|0.9542
|0.0059
|12
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:48.8088
|0.9978
|0.0436
|13
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:48.8374
|1.0264
|0.0286
|14
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:49.0285
|1.2175
|0.1911
|15
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:49.0617
|1.2507
|0.0332
|16
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:49.1534
|1.3424
|0.0917
|17
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|5
|1:49.1813
|1.3703
|0.0279
|18
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|6
|1:49.1849
|1.3739
|0.0036
|19
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|6
|1:49.3986
|1.5876
|0.2137
|20
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|5
|1:49.4191
|1.6081
|0.0205
|21
|800
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|5
|1:49.5031
|1.6921
|0.084
|22
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:49.7262
|1.9152
|0.2231
|23
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:49.7695
|1.9585
|0.0433
|24
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:50.1869
|2.3759
|0.4174
