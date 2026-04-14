Both Chevrolet and Toyota triggered the new-for-2026 parity system after the opening round of the New Zealand double-header.

The former came as little surprise with both the series and General Motors homologation squad Team 18 having already discussed changes that could give the Camaro teams a helping hand.

Toyota’s triggering of the parity alarm was less expected, particularly after Ryan Wood secured the brand its first win in just its ninth Supercars start in Taupo.

The early findings of Supercars’ parity review reflect that scenario with Supercars quickly deciding that there will be no changes to the Supra heading into the Christchurch Super440 this weekend.

“Please be advised Supercars have concluded the investigation into the Toyota Supra parity trigger and discussed the findings with the Toyota HT,” read a note sent to teams.

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“The determination is no adjustment is required.”

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The Camaro, however, is a different story.

Supercars says it is continuing its investigation ahead of what are anticipated to be aero changes for this weekend.

Team 18 has been lobbying for small tweaks that would return the aero balance to where it was before off-season wind tunnel testing, which moved it slightly forward.

The squad came to New Zealand armed with some of the parts required to make the change if it is green lit and is prepared to fly more across the Tasman so all Camaros can be updated for Ruapuna.