The team has put its hand up for a wildcard slot at the final Sprint Cup event ahead of the two-race Enduro Cup.

Morris, who competes for Tickford Autosport in the Super2 Series, is set to co-drive with PremiAir in the enduros for a second straight year – this time teamed with Declan Fraser.

Whether Morris, 22, makes his debut in a single-driver event at Queensland Raceway before that will come down to budget.

Team principal Roland Dane told Speedcafe that no final decision on the wildcard effort has been made.

“It’s a fifty-fifty at the moment. It’s a possibility but by no means confirmed,” Dane told Speedcafe.

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“We’ll have to get to making a final decision one way or the other pretty quickly.”



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Dane said the wildcard is not considered essential for Morris’ endurance preparations.

“If we have the opportunity for Nash to run it’ll be great,” he said.

“But if we haven’t, I’m looking forward to having him back as a co-driver anyway.”

PremiAir’s spare Camaro will be on track at Queensland Raceway on Monday with Jayden Ojeda at the wheel.

The team also investigated wildcard programs last year that ultimately did not come to fruition.

PremiAir was initially in talks to run Nathan Herne at Ipswich, while Dane later spearheaded a plan to get NASCAR star Kyle Larson to the Adelaide Grand Final.

Ipswich is this year set to feature up to four wildcards with Team 18 (Bayley Hall), Matt Stone Racing (Aaron Seton) and Tickford Racing (Ben Gomersall) all linked to extra entries.