As revealed by Speedcafe earlier this week, Wood will join Steve Brooks in an Audi R8 under the Wolfbrook Motorsport banner.

It marks a year-on-year shift for the Wolfbrook squad, which ran with Melbourne Performance Centre in 2025.

Team BRM will run two cars this season, with Mark Rosser in the sister #268 Audi R8. Rosser will be joined by Thomas Randle at Phillip Island as an injury replacement for Alex Peroni.

“It’s a lot of fun and I can’t thank Steve enough for bringing me back onboard for the season,” Wood said.

“I’m really excited. We’re probably a bit more prepared this year than we have been before, especially for myself. I’ve been doing a lot more driving than what I’ve done previously.

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“We’re with a different team this year in BRM, so it will be a change for Steve and me.

“The Audi is great, but it’s very different to what I drive for my day job. It’s a lot of fun, I’ve done a lot of driving in it and I’m starting to get more confident.

“It’s all about trying to build up Steve and myself to make sure we take a step up from what we did last year.

“I’m excited to see Steve’s development; last year he really came on strong and was probably one of the fastest amateur drivers. My job now is to settle him down and focus him on driving.”

Wood has already confirmed he will miss the season finale on the streets of Adelaide as he commits to Walkinshaw TWG Racing in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“It’s going to be full-on and I’m gutted I can’t do the final round, but we’re going to have fun until then,” said Wood.

“Hopefully, I can put him in a position where it’s up to Steve and whoever he employs for the last round to try to get the job done.

“We’ve got a lot of racing and a lot of fast cars to beat before then.”

Wood and Brooks contested five of the six rounds last year and scored five podium finishes from 10 races.

Brooks said he is optimistic about continuing that trend.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic series. It’s really stepped up a notch and I’m really looking forward to it,” Brooks said.

“To have Ryan Wood in the car, being the Supercars driver he is, he is helping me improve my driving and I’m really looking forward to sharing a few laughs this year with him, the rest of the team, and also other competitors.

“Phillip Island last year on the test day, I put it in the wall, then Ryan in Practice 1 also put it in the wall, so we got our crashes out of the way last year, so this year we’re going to stay focused.

“We hope to be at the pointy end of the field. We ended up fourth last year while missing a round, and this year we have committed to the whole season to get in there and hopefully take out the championship.

“It’s really exciting – new year, new team and working with Mark Rundle. He’s a great guy, so I’m looking forward to that and hopefully Alex Peroni is back on the field soon.”

Round 1 of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS takes place at Phillip Island on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.