The series has confirmed to Speedcafe there will be no public access to the Sydney Motorsport Park facility for its pre-season test on Wednesday, February 18.

Operational factors are said to be behind the decision, with a fleet of contractors to be on site setting up for the weekend’s three-day event.

Supercars is, though, offering fans free entry to the opening day of the Sydney 500 on Friday, February 20, which includes the opening 100km sprint race of the year.

It’s a bid to ensure the season gets underway in front of a strong crowd after a modest turn-up for the inaugural Friday evening opener in 2025.

The Sydney test day was open to fans last year, although access was limited to designated trackside viewing zones, with the paddock and main grandstand off limits.

Supercars’ Sydney test lockout will not go as far as the draconian blackout orchestrated by Formula 1 for its five-day new car shakedown at Barcelona this week.

Unlike the F1 test, Supercars will provide live timing and permit media to cover the action.

The day will mark the first time the five new Toyota Supras across Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing hit the track among the full field.

One car from each brand will have already shared Mount Panorama during the Bathurst 12 Hour event the weekend prior as part of a pre-season engine parity testing evaluation.