The changes affect the Saturday and Sunday program.

Saturday’s Supercars sessions have all been brought forward half an hour, meaning the first leg of qualifying will begin at 9:40am NZST.

Race 1 of the weekend, the first 120km contest, is scheduled for 12:20pm NZST.

The weekend’s longest race has been brought forward to Saturday afternoon, with a 3:30pm NZST start for the 200km feature Race 2.

Sunday’s program will jam Supercars in early, with qualifying at 8am NZST before Race 3 at 9:55am NZST.

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The changes to the schedule mean that there is no Top 10 Shootout.

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See the full schedule below.

Repco Supercars Championship ITM Super440 updated schedule