The changes affect the Saturday and Sunday program.
Saturday’s Supercars sessions have all been brought forward half an hour, meaning the first leg of qualifying will begin at 9:40am NZST.
Race 1 of the weekend, the first 120km contest, is scheduled for 12:20pm NZST.
The weekend’s longest race has been brought forward to Saturday afternoon, with a 3:30pm NZST start for the 200km feature Race 2.
Sunday’s program will jam Supercars in early, with qualifying at 8am NZST before Race 3 at 9:55am NZST.
The changes to the schedule mean that there is no Top 10 Shootout.
See the full schedule below.
Repco Supercars Championship ITM Super440 updated schedule
|Saturday, April 11
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|8:30
|8:50
|Supercars Events
|0:20
|Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|9:00
|9:20
|Toyota 86 (NZ)
|8 laps or 1 lap after 09:18
|Race 1
|9:40
|9:52
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 1- Race 8
|10:00
|10:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 8
|10:35
|10:47
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 1 – Race 9
|10:55
|11:07
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 9
|11:12
|11:25
|Supercars Events
|0:13
|On-Track Entertainment
|11:30
|11:50
|TA2 (NZ)
|10 laps or 1 lap after 11:48
|Race 1
|12:20
|Supercars
|37 laps or 1 lap after 13:33
|Race 8- 120kms
|13:40
|13:50
|Supercars Events
|0:10
|On-Track Entertainment
|13:55
|14:15
|Toyota 86 (NZ)
|8 laps or 1 lap after 14:13
|Race 2
|14:25
|14:45
|Central Muscle Cars
|8 laps or 1 lap after 14:43
|Race 2
|15:30
|Supercars
|60 laps or 1 lap after 17:18
|Race 9 – 200kms
|
Sunday. April 12
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration (h:mm)
|Session
|8:00
|8:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 1- Race 10
|8:23
|8:35
|Supercars
|0:12
|Qualifying Part 2 – Race 10
|8:50
|9:10
|TA2 (NZ)
|10 laps or 1 lap after 9:08
|Race 2
|9:55
|Supercars
|37 laps or 1 lap after 11:08
|Race 10- 120kms
|11:20
|11:45
|Central Muscle Cars
|10 laps or 1 lap after 11:43
|Race 3
|11:55
|12:15
|Toyota 86 (NZ)
|8 laps or 1 lap after 12:13
|Race 3
|12:25
|12:45
|TA2 (NZ)
|10 laps or 1 lap after 12:43
|Race 3
|12:55
|13:15
|Central Muscle Cars
|8 laps or 1 lap after 13:13
|Race 4
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