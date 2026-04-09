For the ITM Taupo Super440 and ITM Christchurch Super440, Randle will race in a silver and black scheme.

The colours are synonymous with New Zealand – namely the silver fern, which flanks the sides of the #55 Castrol Racing Ford Mustang.

The reveal comes ahead of Randle’s 150th start, which will happen at the second leg of the New Zealand double-header.

“To be running such a distinctive livery for the two rounds is special and I hope race fans

across New Zealand love it just as much as I do,” said Randle.

“Castrol have such strong ties to New Zealand so to have the #55 Mustang donning the Silver Fern is a nice way to symbolise that relationship.

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“The supporters across New Zealand have always been so welcoming and provide a great atmosphere so we are excited to be here and put a good show on.

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“We come into the double header in a strong position as we lead the team’s championship and gain back pit lane priority.

“On the back of a podium on Sunday at the grand prix, I will be aiming to secure some strong results over the two weekends and get myself back in the top 10 of the championship.”

Randle sits on the cusp of the drivers’ championship top 10 in 11th while Tickford Racing teammate Cameron Waters rides high in second.

Randle heads to New Zealand off the back of winning the Bathurst 6 Hour with the Kavich brothers Michael and Ben.

“The entire Castrol New Zealand team, and our customers, are thrilled to have double the Supercars action to look forward to, and the Castrol Racing Mustang has never looked better,” said Dan Hibberd, Castrol New Zealand market manager.

“The addition of black and silver ferns to the Castrol Racing Mustang gives it an iconically Kiwi look for Taupo and Christchurch and it’ll definitely be a head-turner for the fans.

“It’s exciting to have Tickford coming into Taupo leading the teams’ championship and we’re confident that Tom and Cam can keep that momentum going.