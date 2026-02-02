In the latest BJR team video, Jones shows off the Toyota V8 that was installed in the Supra Walkinshaw sent to the Windshear test.

BJR has been given the engine – which has been stripped of its inlet – to use as a dummy while it waits for its race engines to arrive.

“It’s an opportunity for us to put it in the car, shim it all up and make sure we get the engine in the right spot so when we do get our race engines, it’ll bolt straight in,” he said.

The 5.2-litre 2UR-GSE engine made available to BJR was in the Supra air-freighted back from the US over New Year ahead of duties as Chaz Mostert’s race car.

Supercars’ return to the Windshear wind tunnel for the Toyota homologation testing featured a number of refinements over the previous 2023/24 trip.

That included having air running through the engines of the three cars in the tunnel.

“What they need to do is they need to have the engine so the air can blow into the engine and out the exhaust,” Jones explained.

“They pull all the valves out, so it obviously turns over very easily, and then they put a plate where the head gasket would go so the air doesn’t go into the cylinders.

“It just comes in, goes through the inlet valve, out through the exhaust valve and out through the exhaust, so it simulates what would happen with the race car.

“That is some of the minor detail they’ve been worried about with the aero testing this time to try as hard as they can to make the cars as close as they can.”

BJR is building two new Supras for 2026 as well as converting one of its Chevrolet Camaros.

Walkinshaw will shakedown its ‘wind tunnel car’ at Queensland Raceway on February 9, while BJR is yet to lock in dates for its two permitted shakedowns.

Triple Eight will shake down its three new Mustangs across February 9-10 and today published video of the first in-car run-up for one of its in-house produced engines.