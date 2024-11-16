Matt Stone Racing and Team 18 have pulled overnight efforts to rebuild their crashed Camaros following violent hits at Turn 8 that ended qualifying prematurely.

Both teams are aiming to have their cars on track for Practice 3 at 10am local time.

Hill’s car had copped damage to all four corners in his crash, as well as the upper rear bodywork due to Reynolds’ machine coming to rest on top of it.

Featured Videos

Reynolds’ Camaro required new front and rear clips and the replacement of tubes on the main chassis – items that were provided by Erebus Motorsport and its fabricator James White.

The Tradie Beer Camaro is in just its second event, having been built up to replace the car that Reynolds crashed heavily in Friday qualifying at Bathurst.

Reynolds and Hill are set to start this afternoon’s 250km race from 21st and 23rd on the grid respectively.

Their crashes caused qualifying to be called after just five minutes of running and left an unusual Top 10 for this afternoon’s Shootout.

The line-up includes the last five cars in the pit lane; Brad Jones Racing trio Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans, and the Blanchard Racing team’s James Courtney and Aaron Love.