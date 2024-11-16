A maximum of 300 points are on offer at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit and the #87 driver leads his teammate Broc Feeney to the tune of 180 points.

As it stands, Brown has 2772 points while Feeney has 2592 points.

For Feeney, he needs to outscore Brown by 30 points or more on Saturday to take the title fight to the final day.

Featured Videos

Brown can put the title out of reach if he finishes on the podium.

The Toowoomba-born driver has an unbeaten streak of finishing on the podium in every Supercars round this year.

Brown wins the title on Saturday if

He finishes fourth or fifth and Feeney finishes second or worse.

He finishes fifth or sixth and Feeney finishes third or worse.

He finishes seventh and Feeney finishes fourth or worse.

He finishes eighth or ninth with Feeney fifth or worse

He finishes 10th with Feeney sixth or worse.

11th or 12th with Feeney seventh or worse.

13th or 14th with Feeney eighth or worse.

15th or 16th with Feeney ninth or worse.

17th or 18th with Feeney 10th or worse.

19th or 20th with Feeney 11th or worse

21st with Feeney 12th or worse.

22nd with Feeney 13th or worse.

23rd with Feeney 14th or worse.

Or 24th and last with Feeney 15th or worse.

Brown will win the championship if he finishes the race and Feeney finishes 15th or worse.

Brown reacts to wild Race 23 Qualifying

One beneficiary of the bizarre Qualifying for Race 23 was indeed Brown whose 1:19.442s put him top of the timesheets after just three laps.

The session was curtailed by three big hits at Turn 8, which began when Grove Racing’s Richie Stanaway clipped the inside wall before firing into the outside barrier.

Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill and David Reynolds of Team 18 did the same, though their cars were far worse off a they careened down the track towards Turn 9.

So short was the session that even Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert didn’t set a competitive lap time.

Of the 21 drivers who set a time, there was more than 13 seconds across the field making for a strange totem.

Like Brown, teammate Feeney was able to get a lap in before the chaos unfolded.

“I’m glad that qualifying session got called, that’s for sure,” Brown joked.

“We’re certainly in a good position qualifying on provisional pole going into tomorrow’s top ten shootout.

“It was a crazy session, I didn’t know if some oil or something was down on the road, but then I watched some of the guys turn a bit too early and ended up in the fence – there were certainly a few big shunts.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think I gained much of an advantage in the championship because Broc also qualified in the ten, and everyone’s got the same opportunity in tomorrow’s shootout.

“I think tomorrow’s race will be pretty exciting with some of the guys like Chaz (Mostert) and Nick (Percat) starting at the back of the field.”