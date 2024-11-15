Reynolds’ fastest time, a 1:19.4804s, came on his sixth lap of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

The Tradie Beer-backed driver threatened to eclipse his own benchmark on his final lap but was conceded time in the final sector.

The first two sectors belonged to Reynolds with the third sector owned by Practice 1 pace setter James Courtney who wound up 14th in his Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang.

A flurry of late improvements reshuffled the order and it was Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters who wound up second fastest.

Chaz Mostert was third and like Reynolds set his best time earlier in the session on his seventh lap. His Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Ryan Wood was fourth, a meagre 0.1606s off the pace.

Repco Supercars Championship leader Will Brown rose to fifth on his last lap in the leading Triple Eight Race Engineering car.

Last year’s champion Brodie Kostecki would up sixth for Erebus Motorsport ahead of Broc Feeney (Triple Eight), Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing) Matt Payne (Grove Racing), and Cameron Hill (Matt Stone Racing)

Payne set the pace initially on a 1:19.8852s and Reynolds’ chart-topping time came as the clock ticked over 11-and-a-half minutes.

Mostert improved to second shortly thereafter and stayed at the pointy end until the 30-minute session concluded.

The session was incident-free. PremiAir Racing’s James Golding lost a wing mirror while Courtney bowled a wide at Turn 8.

There were kerb strikes galore in the opening half of the session before the happy hour flurry in the closing five minutes.

