Reynolds’ fastest time, a 1:19.4804s, came on his sixth lap of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.
The Tradie Beer-backed driver threatened to eclipse his own benchmark on his final lap but was conceded time in the final sector.
The first two sectors belonged to Reynolds with the third sector owned by Practice 1 pace setter James Courtney who wound up 14th in his Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang.
A flurry of late improvements reshuffled the order and it was Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters who wound up second fastest.
Chaz Mostert was third and like Reynolds set his best time earlier in the session on his seventh lap. His Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate Ryan Wood was fourth, a meagre 0.1606s off the pace.
Repco Supercars Championship leader Will Brown rose to fifth on his last lap in the leading Triple Eight Race Engineering car.
Last year’s champion Brodie Kostecki would up sixth for Erebus Motorsport ahead of Broc Feeney (Triple Eight), Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing) Matt Payne (Grove Racing), and Cameron Hill (Matt Stone Racing)
Payne set the pace initially on a 1:19.8852s and Reynolds’ chart-topping time came as the clock ticked over 11-and-a-half minutes.
Mostert improved to second shortly thereafter and stayed at the pointy end until the 30-minute session concluded.
The session was incident-free. PremiAir Racing’s James Golding lost a wing mirror while Courtney bowled a wide at Turn 8.
There were kerb strikes galore in the opening half of the session before the happy hour flurry in the closing five minutes.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship VAILO Adelaide 500, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Lap
|1
|20
|David Reynolds
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.480
|2
|6
|Cam Waters
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.564
|3
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.583
|4
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.641
|5
|87
|Will Brown
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.722
|6
|1
|Brodie Kostecki
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.730
|7
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.820
|8
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.846
|9
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.877
|10
|4
|Cameron Hill
|SP Tools Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.915
|11
|10
|Nick Percat
|Bendix Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:19.922
|12
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.006
|13
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.031
|14
|7
|James Courtney
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.036
|15
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.054
|16
|18
|Mark Winterbottom
|DEWALT Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.091
|17
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.108
|18
|26
|Richie Stanaway
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.115
|19
|17
|Will Davison
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.127
|20
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.185
|21
|50
|Jaxon Evans
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.193
|22
|11
|Anton De Pasquale
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.257
|23
|3
|Aaron Love
|REDARC Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.526
|24
|23
|Tim Slade
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:20.715