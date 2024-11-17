Wood was weaving on the approach to Turn 4 among a pack of cars when Percat went to go around the outside.

Wood, warming up his tyre, drove into the side of the Bendix Racing Chevrolet Camaro and sent it into a spin.

The Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing Ford Mustang carried on unabated. He qualified third while Percat wound up ninth.

Featured Videos

“Woops! That’s awkward. Very awkward,” said Neil Crompton on Fox Sports’ commentary.

“Ryan Wood and Nick Percat, Turn 4, at shopping trolley speed.”

The authorised representatives and drivers of the respective teams were summonsed by Motorsport Australia.

Stewards reviewed broadcast and judicial camera footage and determined no further action was necessary.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards determined that no Driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for the incident,” the Motorsport Australia stewards’ report read.

Contact in quali 🧐 Follow all the action of the VAILO Adelaide 500 on our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/YAKWpF72OI — Supercars (@supercars) November 16, 2024

“The Driver of Car 10 explained that at the exit of Turn 3 he noticed a group of Cars travelling slowly up towards Turn 4 weaving across the track preparing their tyres.

“He decided to overtake them on the inside. Car 10 overtook 6 Cars in total. Car 2 was one of the weaving Cars. At the entry to Turn 2 contact occurred between Cars 2 and 10.

“The Driver of Car 2 said that he was not aware that Car 10 had been overtaking Cars on the

inside and when he returned to the racing line for the turn-in for Turn 4 he did not expect another Car to be to his left.

“The Driver of Car 10 acknowledged that the Driver of Car 2 would not have sighted Car 10 because Car 2 had other Cars behind him weaving and therefore he could not have seen Car 10 in his mirrors.

“Both Drivers acknowledged that the incident was unfortunate but neither sought to blame the incident on the other.”

Race 24 of the Repco Supercars Championship gets underway at 3:25pm ACDT.