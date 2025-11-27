The famous Ford squad has undergone a technical shake-up for final round of the season that includes a new name in the team manager role.

Tom Moore, usually race engineer on the Will Davison’s #17 entry, is taking over team manager duties for the Adelaide weekend.

His race engineer role will be filled by Ed Williams who has been largely focussed on the Motorsport Power Trains side of the DJR business this year.

Williams will be assisted by renowned race engineer Mark Fenning who has sat in the team manager role for the season so far.

The change comes immediately ahead of a major shake-up for DJR with Davison exiting the team for rookie driver Rylan Gray next season.

CEO David Noble is also at his final event for DJR ahead of his exit, Australia’s Olympics bid thought to be his next destination.

Davison racked up his 600th Supercars start at Sundown and is expected to land at Grove Racing in an enduro role next year.

Supercars hit the track for the first time at 3:15pm local time for Practice 1 today.