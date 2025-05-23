For the first time in the modern era the Supercars title will definitely be decided by the last event thanks to the all-new Finals system.

Four drivers will head to the Adelaide Grand Final in contention for the title, with three races over four days determining who wins the outright crown for 2025.

With tickets for the Grand Final going on sale today, Supercars has formally unveiled the schedule for the new-look Adelaide event.

As usual it is a four-day schedule with Supercars on track Thursday afternoon with an opening half-hour practice.

On Friday there is a second practice, followed by two-part qualifying and the opening race – which controversially will not be shown on free-to-air TV, due to Fox Sports’ Friday exclusivity clause.

On Saturday there is qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and a second race, before that is repeated on Sunday to determine the 2025 Supercars champion.

Super2, Aussie Racing Cars, Trans Am and Carrera Cup form the undercard.

The speedway is also set to return on Thursday and Friday nights.

2025 BP Supercars Adelaide Grand Final schedule