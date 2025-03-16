A dominant display from Cam Waters in Sydney saw Tickford Racing bolt into an early lead in the teams’ championship, only for Triple Eight to fight back hard at Albert Park.

The Red Bull-backed squad outscored Tickford in all three Albert Park races to move 165 points clear in the standings heading to New Zealand.

Tickford retained second despite an inconsistent weekend while Walkinshaw Andretti United holds onto third for the trip across the ditch.

Dick Johnson Racing profited from a solid weekend in Melbourne to move up one spot to fourth, while the biggest mover was Matt Stone Racing, which, helped by its first-ever one-two on Friday, went from dead last to fifth.

Grove Racing dropped from fourth to sixth, Team 18 lost one spot from sixth to seventh while Brad Jones Racing had contrasting fortunes for its two ‘groups’ of cars.

The #8/#14 combo lost one spot to end up eighth, while the #12/#96 duo jumped from 10th to ninth ahead of PremiAir Racing

The four BJR cars pit together regardless of their spots in the standings.

Erebus slopped from eighth to 11th, not helped by Jack Le Brocq’s Friday shunt after tangling with Ryan Wood, while Blanchard Racing Team slipped back to 12th.

Supercars teams’ championship standings