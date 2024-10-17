Those with an eye for detail and care for tradition may have enjoyed a subtle but key change to the layout on Sunday.

For the first time since 2016, the second and third place blocks were situated in their correct positions either side of the winners.

While Supercars has been inconsistent on this at various events in recent years, the traditional layout for sporting podiums worldwide is to have second to the right of the winners and third to the left (from the participant’s view).

Featured Videos

A pet peeve of some fans and cause of confusion for drivers, the alternate layout was favoured by some at Bathurst as it meant the reverse photo – with crowd in the background – was correct.

Curiously, the change only occurred on Sunday when new, wider podium blocks were dropped in especially for the Great Race.

Sunday’s dais featured an arrange of first-time Bathurst 1000 podium visitors and recent regulars, plus a drought-breaking veteran.

Todd Hazelwood, Broc Feeney and Will Brown achieved maiden Great Race podium finishes in their eighth, fifth and seventh starts respectively.

It was a third Bathurst 1000 podium for winner Brodie Kostecki (third in 2021 and second in ‘23) and Scott Pye (second in 2017 and ’18). Kosecki’s remarkable run also included fourth in 2022.

For Whincup it was an eighth Great Race podium appearance

His first seven came within his first 12 starts and included four victories before an 11-year drought that featured a series of famous near-misses.

To put that into perspective, Feeney was just 10 years old the last time Whincup had been on the Bathurst 1000 podium!

Erebus Motorsport owner Betty Klimenko was meanwhile a first-time visitor, as Barry Ryan took the role of team representative after their previous triumph in 2017.