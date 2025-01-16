The championship has confirmed a Tickford Mustang and Team 18 Camaro are set to take to the track on Friday and Saturday of the January 31-February 2 event.

It’s being billed as a continuation of testing that took place with the two cars at The Bend in December, which included evaluation of a new steering rack and tyre for 2025.

“A lot of the things that were tested there, it’s a continuation of that to further evaluate things, including the new tyre,” Supercars motorsport boss Tim Edwards told the category’s website.

“It also gives us an opportunity to test the new MoTeC package.

“And then there’s just some other things that we tested at Tailem Bend that we want to further explore at Bathurst, which is a great proving ground.

“It’s a great opportunity to get on that track, which is unique to our calendar. You don’t get those opportunities very often.”

The “other things” are almost certain to include a continuation of parity-related studies which also formed part of The Bend testing.

Supercars is understood to have examined panel deflection across the two cars during that test, which followed Ford’s struggles for speed on Conrod Straight during the 2024 Bathurst 1000.

Ford homologation team boss Ryan Story declared late last year he does not believe the Ford package can win at Bathurst, pointing to the potential impact of altitude on engine performance.

Supercars says the Bathurst testing will take place on set-ups generated by the category with results to be shared amongst all teams.

The 2025 Supercars Championship kicks off at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.