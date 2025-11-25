The Brad Jones Racing squad will shed one car next season with the SCT Logistics Teams Racing Charter moving to Triple Eight.

That will bring a five-year stint of running four cars to an end, BJR to field three Supras as part of its new partnership with Toyota.

The Albury-based team isn’t planning on cutting down staffing numbers, though, something Jones made clear in an open letter posted to social media today.

“The four-car model has served us well over the past five years and we’ve gained so much from that structure,” he wrote.

“As we shift to a three-car program, I want to emphasise that we remain committed to maintaining the same level of personnel.

“That is extremely important to me personally.”

As well as its main game entries, BJR also fields two cars in Super2.

The letter from Jones also covered the impending departure of two of its current main game drivers, with Bryce Fullwood making way for Cam Hill next year, while Jaxon Evans lost out in the SCT split.

“Parting ways is never easy, especially with someone as genuine and friendly as Bryce,” Jones wrote.

“We’ve shared some great years together and I’ll always remember our two podiums with him behind the wheel.”

As for Walkinshaw Andretti United-bound Evans, Jones added: “Our team has genuinely enjoyed working with Jaxon over the past two seasons. He’s a true professional who understands what it takes to succeed in motorsport.

“We wish him nothing but the best as he moves into a co-driving role next year.”

The shift from General Motors to Toyota was another topic covered by Jones ahead of BJR’s final weekend running Camaros in Adelaide.

“Since switching from Ford to Holden in 2008 we’ve raced Commodores and Camaros and built countless memories with the brand,” he wrote.

“While we’re excited about our future with Toyota it’s important to pause and appreciate the journey that brought us here.”