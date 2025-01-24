Speedcafe understands Feeney, 22, is close to confirming a deal to compete in the Highlands Motorsport Park event on February 7-9.

The 69th running of the NZ GP is the flagship of the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFOC) in which Brown has already contested the opening two rounds.

Brown is due to return to Giles Motorsport for the Grand Prix, while Feeney is tipped to land at MTEC Motorsport.

It will mark Feeney’s first foray into open-wheel racing having moved straight from karts to tin-tops during his junior career.

CTFROC uses a Tatuus T-318 chassis fitted with a 2.0-litre turbocharged Toyota engine.

Both Brown and Feeney will be aiming to emulate former Triple Eight Supercars ace Shane van Gisbergen’s incredible win in the 2021 NZ GP.

The Highlands meeting makes for a busy start to the year for the duo as it comes a week after the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Brown is contesting that event aboard an Arise Racing Ferrari while Feeney snared a drive in a late Audi R8 entry after previous plans fell through.

Feeney opted to forgo international GT drives for the bulk of last year to solely focus on Supercars but has expressed a desire to spread his wings further in 2025.

The youngster finished the 2024 Supercars Championship second in the drivers’ standings, beaten only by first-year teammate Brown.

CTFROC continues this weekend with Round 3 at Manfeild.

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad of Britain currently leads the standings from Kiwi Zach Scoular, Americans Nikita Johnson and Josh Pierson, and Brown.

Brown will miss the next two rounds before returning for the Grand Prix, with Tommy Smith – nephew of former Supercars driver Jack – to take his place in the Giles entry.