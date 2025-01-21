The 22-year-old has received a late call-up for the February 2 race to share a Pro class Melbourne Performance Centre Audi with Ricardo Feller and Liam Talbot.

Feeney starred at the 12 Hour during the last two years aboard Triple Eight-run Mercedes entries.

With the Supercars squad not fielding a team this year, Feeney thought he had another deal sorted only for that to fall over and leave him on the sidelines.

Featured Videos

“I’m thankful to Troy (Russell, MPC co-owner) and Steve (McLaughlin) for making it happen,” said Feeney.

“I was benched pretty late notice and I had my helmet off and was going to be sitting on the sidelines, so I couldn’t have been happier when the phone rang.

“It’s been an awesome event for me and being on the front-row for the last two years has made it super special but it made it more painful to know I was missing out.

“It’s a great opportunity to get laps before the start of our season at a huge event and one of my favourites.

“When I spoke with Troy we were both on the same page and we didn’t want to waste time doing it unless we could go there and fight for the win.

“With the drivers, the team and the car we have every opportunity to get some great results.

“It’s been super last-minute, but they’re super confident in their package and I’m excited.”

Swiss import Feller, 24, is an Audi regular and will be making his fourth Bathurst 12 Hour start with the brand. His 2024 including winning the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Bronze-ranked Talbot returns to MPC following a year with the Arise Racing Ferrari program that resulted in a second consecutive GT World Challenge Australia title.

Entering in the Pro class means Talbot won’t be subject to any of the Bronze-specific driving time rules – a strategy Kenny Habul used to win the race outright in 2023.

MPC will run the Pro class car alongside its already confirmed Bronze class entry for Lee Holdsworth/Dean Fiore/Marc Cini.

The Pro car will run #183 as a nod to the number of current-generation Audi R8 LMS GT3 cars produced before the program was shut down.

Car owner McLaughlin said he’s pleased to keep Audi at the forefront of the race.

“Initially we weren’t going to run – in the past we have had support from Audi however unfortunately they’ve wound down their factory support globally,” he said.

“The Audi was quite strong internationally throughout 2024 and once we knew we could secure Ricardo Feller we were able to put this program together.

“We know what he’s capable of on the mountain and we were only interested in running if we were in with a chance to win the race. We’re not there to make up the numbers.

“I knew about Broc and he’s done a great job last couple of years and has been equal to anyone at Mountain. Liam has a ton of experience in the car and will be right there.

“It won’t be equipment and won’t be drivers that puts us out of contention – if lady luck gets us into the last hour then we should be competitive.

“Personally, I’m still keen to support category and the race and have another Audi on the grid and hopefully it’s great for those that follow the brand and our team.”