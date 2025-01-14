The Supercars race winner has been a force to be reckoned with at Mount Panorama, qualifying second in 2023 and 2024, just behind GT3 stars Maro Engel and Sheldon van der Linde respectively. However, the young Aussie looks set to miss this year’s GT3 race.

Feeney was committed to a team for the 2025 race but shortly before the New Year was told he would not be needed.

With less than 20 days to go before the Bathurst 12 Hour, Feeney is hopeful he might get a last-minute call-up.

Speaking with Speedcafe, the 22-year-old said he hoped his performances in the previous events would make him a valuable addition to any team.

Nevertheless, he is realistic that it may be too late.

“I was signed up as you can be,” said Feeney.

“I had been told I was driving for a team and then just before New Year’s to start looking somewhere else.

“It’s a bit of a tough one considering the last couple of years. I was pretty committed to these guys and at the last minute, they went in another direction.

“I’m sidelined at the moment. I’ve been looking around heaps but everyone is tied up. By the time January comes around it’s well and truly too late.”

Feeney was forced to look for a new team for 2025 after Triple Eight Race Engineering elected not to compete.

He competed with Red Bull Ampol Racing teammate Will Brown in 2024 and Mercedes-AMG factory driver Mikael Grenier of Canada.

The trio finished sixth in the #888 entry while the sister #88 car of Prince Jeffri Ibrahim, Jordan Love, and Jamie Whincup claimed 11th overall and third in Pro-Am.

While Feeney is out of a drive as it stands, Brown has landed himself at Ferrari team Arise Racing with fellow Supercar star Chaz Mostert and Daniel Serra in a Pro line-up.

A smaller than typical grid is expected for this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour, making Feeney’s quest for a last-minute call-up a tough task.

“Since it happened, I’ve said I won’t do it in a car that I don’t think is capable of being up the front,” said Feeney.

“I’ll sit out if I’ve got to, and that’s the way it’s going. It’s not that busy, to be honest. It may not be the end of the world, but I’d rather be there.

“The hard thing is because I’ve done two as a Pro and qualified on the front row twice, and unfortunately at the moment I’m not going to be there,” he added.

“It’s a shame I’m going to miss it. I don’t expect anything to come up, but hopefully something pops up.”

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place across January 31-February 2.