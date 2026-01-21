Feeney, whose first Gen3 Mustang remains under build at Triple Eight, drove Paul Morris’ TA2 machine during a test at Queensland Raceway.

The 23-year-old is back in Australia following a trip to the United States and has also been at Morris’ Norwell Motorplex this week on driver coaching duties.

Morris described Tuesday’s QR outing as “getting the band back together”, seven years after Feeney won the Super3 title with the Norwell team aboard a Ford Falcon FG.

It marked the first time Feeney had driven one of the TA2 cars, while Morris’ son Nash was among others to cut laps.

“[Broc] loved it. It was something different,” Morris told Speedcafe.

“We did what we do at Norwell, look at data and see where we can improve.

“It helped me a lot having those two guys there, I probably got more out of it than they did.

“Having Broc and Nash there driving the car at the level they do, you can get a fair way.”

Will Davison joined the Norwell crew partway through the day for his own first experience of the TA2 machines.

The former Supercars full-timer will make his TA2 race debut in the New Zealand series at Highlands next week.

“Davo worked out we were out there and asked if he could come out and do a few laps,” explained Morris.

“I said ‘of course’. He belted out some laps which will hopefully help him next weekend.

“I’m sure there’ll be plenty of Kiwis wanting to take him down!”

Gold Coast-based GT4 racer Zoe Woods also sampled the Mustang during the day, which followed a multi-team TA2 test at the venue last week that included Russell Ingall driving Nathan Herne’s entry.

Morris affirmed he intends to race his Mustang in the TA2 Muscle Car Series this year, noting the superior track time compared to Trans Am, which now has five rounds at Supercars events.

His other racing plans revolve around speedway, with this weekend’s NSW V8 Dirt Modified state title at Lismore Speedway the next on the list.

“I’ve been enjoying the speedway. I’m going to try and do a fair bit of that,” he said.

“In terms of driving, the dirt modified is like a cross between a Sprintcar and a Stadium Truck.”

Feeney’s first racing out of the year will be next month’s Bathurst 12 Hour, where he’ll spearhead Ford’s attack on the race with its GT3 Mustang.