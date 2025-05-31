TV star-turned-politician Zempilas, now the leader of the state Liberal party, has emerged as a key detractor of the WA government’s $217.5 million plan to redevelop Burswood Park.

The development is centred around a parklands-style street circuit that has been earmarked to open the 2027 Supercars season.

Zampilas recently fronted a Save Burswood Park rally before taking to parliament to directly call on Premier Roger Cook to backflip on the street race.

“It’s not too late Premier; it’s not too late to say, you know what? We’ve listened to the community. We’ve heard from the community that they don’t want this project,” said Zempilas.

”We’ve heard from the community that we’ve made a mistake. And what we going to do is put our hand up and say, you know what, we got it wrong, but it’s okay, we’re not going to go ahead and do it, because you don’t want it.

“We’ve listened, we’ve heard, we’ve understood.

“And far be it from me to give the Premier any advice, obviously, but I reckon, Premier, if you did offer those words and that confession, I think the people of Western Australia would have great respect for you and say, ‘good on you, Premier’.

“Thank you for listening. Thank you for understanding. No community consultation, no demand, no transparency, no race track at Burswood Park.

“That’s a good way to go.”

The WA government recently kicked off community consultation as well unveiling the layout of the circuit.