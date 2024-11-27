That’s the big takeout from a year-on-year comparison of the drivers’ and teams’ standings.

The Queensland-based team’s form – highlighted by wins for Percat at Albert Park and Symmons Plains – was one of the true feel-good stories of 2024.

Percat had been just 20th in the standings at the end of 2023, which marked his second year for Walkinshaw Andretti United, before ending his maiden MSR campaign in eighth.

The 36-year-old’s career redemption arc was just part of the improvement for MSR, which had Cam Hill up from 23rd in his rookie season to end this year in 13th.

Three other drivers made major gains too: James Golding (up nine places to seventh), Thomas Randle (up eight places to fifth) and Matthew Payne (up eight places to sixth).

Notably, all three did so while remaining with their respective teams PremiAir Racing, Tickford Racing and Grove Racing.

The next-biggest improver was Will Brown, who climbed four places to score a maiden Supercars Championship title after moving from Erebus Motorsport to Triple Eight.

Driver 2023 2024 Change Nick Percat 20 8 +12 Cameron Hill 23 13 +10 James Golding 16 7 +9 Thomas Randle 13 5 +8 Matthew Payne 14 6 +8 Will Brown 5 1 +4 Cameron Waters 6 4 +2 Broc Feeney 3 2 +1 Chaz Mostert 4 3 +1 Will Davison 10 9 +1 Mark Winterbottom 15 15 0 Macauley Jones 22 22 0 Tim Slade 19 20 -1 Jack Le Brocq 12 14 -2 Andre Heimgartner 7 10 -3 Anton De Pasquale 8 11 -3 David Reynolds 9 12 -3 James Courtney 17 21 -4 Bryce Fullwood 11 18 -7 Brodie Kostecki 1 17 -16

Note: The above table only features those who were primary drivers in both seasons

The losers

Conversely, six drivers lost three or more championship positions year-on-year.

Brodie Kostecki’s status as the biggest loser, sliding 16 places to 17th, comes with the significant caveat that he missed the opening two rounds.

Bryce Fullwood fell seven places to 18th during a rough season for Brad Jones Racing in which its spearhead Andre Heimgartner dropped three spots to 10th.

Others with significant losses included James Courtney (down four to 21st) and David Reynolds (down three to 12th) in their first seasons with the Blanchard Racing Team and Team 18 respectively.

Anton De Pasquale joined Heimgartner in falling three positions during what proved his final season with Dick Johnson Racing.

What about the teams?

Walkinshaw Andretti United, Grove Racing and Matt Stone Racing each gained three places in the teams’ standings.

WAU’s position improved in part with thanks to rookie Ryan Wood, whose 16th was four places higher than Percat managed in the same entry the previous season.

MSR’s improvement was made more impressive by the fact that many of its fellow Chevrolet outfits headed in the other direction amid a more competitive Mustang package.

The biggest loser was Brad Jones Racing’s #8 and #14 team, down a full six places from their third in the 2023 standings.

Also on the slide were reigning champions Erebus (down five places to sixth) and Team 18, which lost two positions to be 10th.

Tickford Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team both gained two places from their 2023 positions following structural changes.

The former trimmed from four cars down to two. Its ranking here is based on its lead pair from 2023, which was #5 and #6, and its new #6 and #55 combination in 2024.

BRT meanwhile expanded from a single-car team to field two entries for the first time.

The teams’ championship standings proved a big talking point in 2024 thanks to the live pit lane order regulations, which will continue to be in place next season.