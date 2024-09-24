The iconic Australian snack brand inked a deal with Supercars earlier this year to become an offical partner of the Great Race.

A livery for the Erebus Camaro will be unveiled at the Mount Panorama Circuit on Wednesday, October 9.

Chiko’s renewed interest in the event comes 24 years after sponsoring a John Faulkner Racing-run Commodore, driven by Wayne Wakefield and Ryan McLeod.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan worked for JFR at the time and is pleased to be bringing the sponsor back to Bathurst.

“Having worked on the McLeod/Wakefield Chiko car, it’s fantastic to see Chiko back at Bathurst, this time with Erebus,” he said.

“The brand is part of our motorsport culture, and we’re thrilled to bring it back to the Mountain.

“24 years on, we’re excited to see the Chiko partnership come together again.

“We can’t wait to unveil the livery for the #1 car at the Mountain, Brodie is returning to Bathurst as a man on a mission and Todd is such an incredibly strong co-driver to have as part of our team.”

Chiko Rolls are manufactured in Bathurst, although their actual origins are disputed with Bendigo and Wagga Wagga also laying claim to being the home of the product.

The debate is one that the brand – and local MPs – enjoy stoking.

“Bathurst isn’t just home to the Great Race; it’s also home to the Chiko Roll,” said Hazelwood in the sponsorship announcement.

“To see Chiko return to the Mountain feels like a homecoming for both the brand and the fans.

“Brodie and I are honoured to carry such a legendary part of Aussie culture into this year’s race, and we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.”

Erebus has run a series of different primary sponsors on its cars this year following the pre-season withdrawal of backers including Coca-Cola.