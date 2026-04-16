Supercars confirmed to teams on Sunday that the Taupo races triggered a parity review for both the Chevrolet Camaro and Toyota Supra.

The category advised on Tuesday that there’ll be no immediate changes to the Supra, but as of midday on Thursday has yet to communicate its findings on the Camaro.

General Motors and homologation squad Team 18 have already produced an upgrade package aimed at shifting the aerodynamic balance of the Camaro rearward.

It claims that would match the aero balance of the Camaro with that of the Supra and Ford Mustang.

The changes are expected to be approved with teams currently awaiting the formal notification of a green light.

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Speaking in the Ruapuna paddock, Team 18 driver David Reynolds said teams will need to adapt to any new specification.

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“I think the parity change will help us,” he said.

“That will sort of put us in line with the other two cars and then we can… with small change comes other changes.

“We’ll have to change our setup to sort of match it, so that’s going to take a little bit to get used to.

“Then it’s really down to ask the engineers and the drivers to sort of practice with the car and figure out what the balance is and try and make changes to compensate for it.

“So you might not get the full benefit of it straight away, we might, I’m not sure.”

Barry Ryan, CEO of Chevrolet team Erebus Motorsport, said on Wednesday that GM “probably” didn’t deserve an adjustment, because it doesn’t have “any A-grade drivers”.

Reynolds, who split with Erebus at the end of 2020 in acrimonious circumstances, said he had “no comment” in response to Ryan’s claim.

Two Supercars practice sessions on Friday will be followed by qualifying and a 120km race that was added to the schedule following last Sunday’s Taupo washout.