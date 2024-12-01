From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

The Baby Weber Q BBQ is a compact grill, perfect for whipping up delicious meals at home, on road trips, or at your favourite racetrack. Its portability and durability make it perfect for those who love to cook on the go.

The package also includes a Truck Assist merch pack loaded so you are set for your next day at the race track. This includes a Walkinshaw Andretti United (WAU) cap, along with a matching stubby cooler to keep your drinks cold. All packaged together in a handy Truck Assist cooling bag.

How to enter

CLICK HERE to enter today’s giveaway.